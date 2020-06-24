Reynolds Named Chair of Leadership Oklahoma

Seminole State College President Lana Reynolds has been named Chair of Leadership Oklahoma, a state-wide organization dedicated to educating and inspiring leaders to work for the betterment of Oklahoma.

The organization provides an annual educational, issues-oriented ten-month class program for 50 to 52 Oklahomans. Following a competitive selection process, those chosen for each class participate in monthly two-day sessions held in various communities. The 34th class of Leadership Oklahoma (LOK) will begin travelling the state in August.

There are now 1,700 graduates of the program, with many maintaining membership in the alumni networking association.

Over 1000 high school juniors have been selected to participate in a Youth LOK summer program, since its inception in 2001. The program takes them on a week-long educational journey across Oklahoma.

According to the LOK website, “Leadership Oklahoma connects passionate servers, leaders and forward-thinkers in all things Oklahoman!”

Reynolds assumes the leadership role for the Board of Directors from 2019-2020 Chair Scott Stidham. Stidham serves as Tulsa Market President and Director of Commercial Banking for MidFirst Bank.

Reynolds is a graduate of Leadership Oklahoma Class XVII and has served two terms on the Board of Directors of LOK, as well as a past chair of the Marketing and the Ambassadors Committees.

Reynolds, who became the first female president of Seminole State College on July 1, 2017, served in several administrative roles at the College over the past 30 years.

She is a past President of the Seminole Chamber of Commerce and the Seminole Rotary Club. She was selected as Seminole’s “Citizen of the Year” in 2008 and was named by the Journal Record as one of “50 Women Making a Difference” in the state of Oklahoma in 2000, 2012 and 2013 – bringing her into the “Circle of Excellence” for her three-time selection. In November 2017, she received a Distinguished Alumni Award from Oklahoma Christian University.

Reynolds has served as Chair of the Oklahoma State Regents Communicators Council and is a past President of the Oklahoma College Public Relations Association.

She is currently Chair-Elect of the Oklahoma Council of Two-Year Presidents and serves on the American Association of Community Colleges’ national Commission on Small and Rural and Colleges.

A founding Board member of the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum, Reynolds has served as President of the Museum’s governing board.

She also serves on the Board of Advocates for the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Board of Directors for the Oklahoma Academy for State Goals.

She is an active member of the Church of Christ at Little.

For more information about Leadership Oklahoma, visit www.leadershipoklahoma.com