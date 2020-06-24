Shawnee artist raises money for Emmanuel Episcopal Church meal plan

Through a work of art entitled "Unknown 'Girls,' Harriet" local artist LeAnne Henry Wright helped raise $500 for the Emmanuel Episcopal Church daily sack lunch program.

According to Henry Wright, she began creating her art piece about a month ago and posted her progress on social media.

"I didn’t post the final picture of it finished, then challenged the community if they really wanted to see it, along with a video of me doing the last steps, they’d needed to contribute to my GoFundMe to raise money to feed the local hungry citizens of our community," Henry Wright said.

The artist said her initial goal was to feed 100 people and in 24 hours she raised $500.

"That was enough to purchase double the goal (which is) 222 sack lunches through the daily sack lunch program at Emmanuel Episcopal Church," Henry Wright said. "They hand out 60-70 lunches each week day just across the street from Shawnee Splash."

Henry Wright said as a token of her appreciation she hung her finished piece at the Coffee and Crafts where it remained for about a day before the artists gave the piece to a community member who originally commissioned the piece.