SSC Offers Second Wave of Relief Funds to Students through CARES Act

Seminole State College received an allocation of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund that is being provided by the U.S. Department of Education through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to assist students in the amount of $580,000. The College disbursed funds to students enrolled in the spring semester in May and is now disbursing funds to students enrolled in Summer and Fall 2020 courses.

The funds will be distributed to students based on specific guidance from the U.S. Department of Education as well as procedures established by SSC. The money is intended to provide help to students for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19.

Students must be eligible for Title IV federal aid to qualify for this program but do not have to be current recipients of those grant funds.

To date, SSC has assisted 556 students with relief funds in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The College also established a Campus CARES Committee to allocate $50,000 of that money to be awarded on the basis of need. A separate application will be released to students looking to receive these need-based awards. A Campus CARES Committee, comprised of Leslie Sewell, Assistant Athletic Director and SGA and Food Pantry Sponsor; Christal Knowles, Social Sciences Professor and SSC HELP Center Sponsor; Lindsay Hernandez, Office Manager, President’s Office; Janna Wilson-Byrd, Director of Student Support Services Grant; Marc Hunter, Director of Information Technology; John Bolander, Assistant Professor of Language Arts; and Kelly Hankal, Director of Medical Laboratory Technology, will be evaluating applications for those funds.

Students enrolled in Summer or Fall 2020 courses may apply for funds on the SSC website, sscok.edu, on the COVID-19 information page.