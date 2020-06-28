SSC offices open for enrollment Monday

Monday, June 29 marks the day the campus of Seminole State College will reopen to current and prospective students for on-site enrollment. Before arriving on campus, students are encouraged to email or call the admissions office at admissions@sscok.edu or 405-382-9230. For any questions regarding financial aid, email finaid@sscok.edu or call 405-382-9247.

The SSC admissions and business offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 29 through July 2. The admissions office will resume their normal summer hours on Monday, July 6. Normal hours are: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Campus offices are closed on Fridays during the summer term Clear protective barriers have been installed in areas serving the public in the Walkingstick Student Services Center and the SSC Bookstore.

Beginning June 29, current and prospective students will be allowed to enter SSC buildings for enrolling, paying of bills and advising on a limited basis. Testing will be available to students by appointment.

The number of students allowed in office areas and the SSC Bookstore will be limited. Students may bring one person into the building with them.

Employees and students will be required to wear face masks during personal interactions. Campus guests will be subject to health screening questions and temperature checks when entering SSC buildings.

Additional information and updates on the college’s preparations and new procedures can be found at sscok.edu.