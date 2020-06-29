Gas Demand Up as Travel Increases Nearing July 4th

Headed into the Independence Day holiday weekend, Oklahomans are filling up their vehicles and paying an average of $1.90-a-gallon for gas. On the week, gasoline demand, as estimated by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), increased 10% from 7.8 million bbl to 8.6 million bbl. While the demand rate is much lower than a typical summer reading, it’s the highest recorded since late March.

“The increase in gasoline demand contributed towards the national gas price average’s four cent jump to $2.17. While that average will continue to increase ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend, travelers will find pump prices about 50 cents cheaper than last year’s holiday,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson.

AAA forecasts that Americans will take 683 million road trips between July 1 and September 30. Before traveling, AAA recommends:

Make sure your vehicle is road trip ready – have your battery, tires and oil checked. Oklahoma heat wreaks havoc on car batteries, especially those 3 – 5 years old.

Have a roadside assistance plan, like AAA offers, for experienced help if things go wrong. 3,025 Oklahomans needed it during the 2019 Independence Day holiday.

Visit AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map at TripTik.AAA.com for the latest state and local travel restrictions.

Include an emergency road kit in your vehicle with an extra cell phone charger, first-aid kit, flashlight, basic tools, jumper cables, and gloves.

Pack face coverings, cleaning supplies and a thermometer.

Take all necessary travel documentation, including health insurance cards.

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.