Bethel senior Emily Brock named Student of the Year, wins car

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

For the third year, The Patriot Auto Group teamed up with The Shawnee News-Star to recognize the area’s best student.

Each month administrators at participating area high schools submitted nominations for seniors who had excellent GPAs, displayed community leadership qualities, and were active volunteers, and displayed high moral integrity.

Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Chandler provided a brand new Jeep Renegade for the Patriot Student of the Year to a student from a participating high school in the area — this year's winner was Bethel High School senior Emily Brock.

During the school year, between September and April, two students of the month were selected by an impartial panel of judges based off nominations from school administrators. Those 16 students became finalists to win the Patriot Student of the Year award — and one received a new car after the News-Star's fourth annual Best of Preps banquet that was held online this year, on June 18.

The remaining 15 students won scholarships.

Selected as one of the program's April Students of the Month, Brock became Student of the Year, and won a brand new car, thanks to Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Chandler.

Brock said being named Student of the Year was extremely exciting.

“I am so grateful to everyone around me who has loved me, inspired me, and pushed me through high school,” she said. “This is an experience that I'll always remember and will also stand as a reminder to keep striving for the best of myself.”

About Brock

“I’ve had the chance to get to know Emily, both as a student patron and as a senior student in my Library Science course,” Bethel High School Library Media Specialist and nominator Leah O'Rorke said. “From the moment Emily became a library aide, I recognized her commitment, determination, and value of literacy.”

While keeping up with her studies, Brock has held an outside job at a coffee shop, managed the school’s basketball team for the last four years, was an officer in a very involved student council team, and managed an entire section of the middle school/high school media center.

“Emily exudes responsibility,” she said. “There is no doubt in my mind that Emily will succeed in whatever path she chooses.”

O'Rorke said Brock's motivation and attitude toward academics will continue to push her toward her dream of helping others.

Among extra-curricular activities Brock is/has been involved in include Homecoming and Prom committees; musical production/cast of Mama Mia; Hands for Hope; girl's golf team; basketball manager; art club; and gifted and talented.

She has participated in several mission trips, as well as served as a volunteer at the Regional Food Bank, Pottawatomie County food market, nursing home outreach, sports and arts camp and Relay for Life.

An Academic Letterman recipient, Brock was named Masonic Lodge Student of Today, is a member of the National Honor Society and Oklahoma District 9 Student Council President.

“Her hard work and effort will get her very far in life and there is no question that she will succeed,” O'Rorke said. “She will greatly contribute to any community that she’s a part of.”

Parents are Jeff and Amanda Brock.

Finalists

• September Students of the Month were Prague senior Gayle Blackwell and Shawnee senior Ashlyn Oliver

• October Students of the Month were Prague senior Julie Brydon and Prague senior Beth Denney

• November Students of the Month were Tecumseh senior Jacey Cox and Bethel senior Colton Ingmire

• December Students of the Month were Prague senior Anna Lee and Bethel senior Janie Brown

• January Students of the Month were Prague senior Austin Lee and Bethel senior Hudson Haskins

• February Students of the Month were Bethel senior Lauren King and McLoud senior Conner Cheney

• March Students of the Month were Prague senior Allyson Anderson and Macomb senior Blaine Cope

• April Students of the Month were Bethel senior Emily Brock and Shawnee senior Jaela Daily

Scholarships

The $500 scholarships went to Beth Denney, Prague; Hudson Haskins, Bethel; Julie Brydon, Prague; and Conner Cheney, McLoud.

All the others received $250 scholarships.

Sponsors

Additional sponsors of the program include Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Benchmark Realty, Oklahoma Baptist University, Pioneer Library System, Immanuel Baptist Church Student Ministry and the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.