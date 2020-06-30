Election Day: Ed Bolt named Shawnee mayor

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

There's a new mayor in town.

Current Ward 1 City Commissioner Ed Bolt won his race against three opponents for mayor of Shawnee Tuesday. Also, hopeful Bob Weaver will step into his new role as Ward 2 City Commissioner; while longtime Ward 3 City Commissioner James Harrod lost his seat to newcomer Travis Flood; and incumbent Darren Rutherford kept his seat.

Local residents definitively made their choices Tuesday evening toward filling four seats on the Shawnee City Commission — the mayor's position and Wards 2, 3 and 4. Those seats are currently held by Richard Finley, Ron Gillham Sr., James Harrod and Darren Rutherford, respectively.

Mayor

With all 16 precincts reporting in the City of Shawnee races, initial results — though not official yet — showed residents clearly favored current Ward 1 Shawnee City Commissioner Ed Bolt for mayor, who received 2,975 votes (or 54.25 percent), according to the Oklahoma State Election Board, at ok.gov/elections.

“I'm so excited and thankful,” Bolt said Tuesday after the results were tallied. “We have worked hard.”

He said he plans to continue the momentum.

Bolt said he is thankful for the vote of confidence offered by residents, after securing a clear win against three opponents.

Since Bolt secured more than 51 percent of the vote, there will be no runoff.

“I'm very optimistic for Shawnee,” he said. “I'm ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”

Bolt defeated Shawnee resident downtown business owner Theresa Cody, who secured 1,726 votes (or 31.47 percent); Dean Hudlow, who received 417 votes (or 7.6 percent); and current Ward 2 City Commissioner Ron Gillham Sr., who received 366 votes (or 6.67 percent).

Ward races

Winning the Ward 2 City Commissioner seat was Bob Weaver, with 3,573 (or 67.8 percent), beating Elliot Shuler who received 1,697 votes (or 32.2 percent).

For Ward 3 City Commissioner, newcomer Travis Flood won with 3,466 votes (or 64.94 percent), taking the seat from incumbent James Harrod, who received 1,871 votes (or 35.06 percent).

Incumbent Darren Rutherford, with 3,097 votes (or 58.57 percent) managed to keep his Ward 4 City Commissioner chair from challenger LaDonna Bryce.

Bryce received 2,191 votes (or 41.43 percent).

Turnout

Figuring in COVID-19 precautions, Tuesday's voter turnout was surprisingly robust, reporting nearly 5,500 votes being counted.

In comparison, the total ballot count in 2018 numbered more than 6,000 votes cast in the city races. For the City Commissioner races in 2016, almost 3,800 area residents voted.

Filing, elections

Runoff Primary/Special Elections are being held Tuesday, Aug. 25. The last day to register to vote is July 31. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Aug. 19.

General Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 9. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28.

For more election-related information, visit www.elections.ok.gov.