Jett, Sharp head to runoff in bid for Senate

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

The campaigns of several candidates came to an end as the Primary election greatly narrowed the field Tuesday evening.

State Sen. Ron Sharp and Shane Jett are still in the running for District 17 and Republican Danny Williams beat opponent Jerri Parker.

Also, to fill a vacancy for state Senate District 28, current Dist. 28 state Rep. Zack Taylor will be moving from the House to the Senate after beating his opponents.

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, at ok.gov/elections, initial results — though not official yet — offered a peek into how the runoff round of elections is shaping up.

State Senate District 17

In a tight race for state Senate District 17, Republican candidate Shane David Jett, 45, of Shawnee, pushed past incumbent Ron Sharp, 67, of Shawnee; but both defeated Brandon Baumgarten, 28, of Shawnee. Jett secured 4,577 votes (or 44.18 percent) to Sharp's 3,453 votes (or 33.33 percent) and Baumgarten's 2,331 votes (or 22.5 percent). Since neither Jett nor Sharp received more than 50 percent of the vote they will be in a runoff. The winner will go up against Libertarian candidate Greg Sadler, 47, of Newalla.

State House Rep. District 28

In state Rep. District 28, the Democratic candidate Yasminda Choate, 40, of Sasakwa, will go up against Tuesday's Primary winner Republican candidate Danny Williams, 70, of Seminole, who won his race with 1,940 votes (54.16 percent to 45.84 percent) against Jerri Parker, 58, of Okemah, who secured 1,642 votes.

State Senate District 28

To fill a vacancy left by Jason Smalley, of the three Republicans running to represent state Senate District 28, Zack Taylor, 36, of Seminole, won with 5,679 votes, or 59.32 percent of the vote, against Mike Haines, 49, of Stroud (3,197 votes or 33.39 percent); and Christian Ford, 24, of Chandler (698 votes or 7.29 percent).

Filing, elections

Runoff Primary/Special Elections are being held Tuesday, Aug. 25. The last day to register to vote is July 31. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Aug. 19.

General Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 9. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28.

For more election-related information, visit www.elections.ok.gov.