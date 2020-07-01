McLoud Blackberry Festival shifts event plans

The Shawnee News-Star

The McLoud Chamber of Commerce board, after closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic, has made some adjustments to its traditional Blackberry Festival events this year.

“Based on recent complications due to the virus, we are forced to reduce the plan,” an updated flyer reads.

The event will only take place Saturday, July 11.

Purchasing blackberries, jam and T-shirts will be accomplished in a drive-thru style route to keep event-goers safe inside their cars. Traffic is to enter Park Street from the southbound lane of McLoud Road (Hwy 102) and travel west to the old intermediate school building parking lot to make purchases. Cars will then exit north on 6th Street.

The Blackberry Pageant will not be open to the public, but will be announced on social media; the official crowning ceremony and farewell to the 2019 Royalty will be scheduled at a later date.

The fireworks display will go on, as scheduled, at 10 p.m., as — again — residents can participate safely from inside their cars.

“The McLoud Chamber of Commerce would like to thank its members, volunteers, sponsors, vendors and the entire community for understanding this very difficult decision,” the flyer reads.

For more information, call (405) 964-6566, visit McLoudChamber.com or email officemanager@mcloudchamber.com.