Newly-elected Shawnee officials to be sworn in Monday

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Tuesday's election is bringing swift change to the look of Shawnee's City Commission — all the incoming city officials secured more than 50 percent, plus one, of the vote, so there won't be any runoff elections. On Monday, the newly-elected mayor, Ed Bolt, and new commissioners will be sworn in at the regular meeting. Current Ward 2 City Commissioner Ron Gillham Sr. will hand over the reins to Bob Weaver; Ward 3 City Commissioner James Harrod will pass the baton to Travis Flood; and current Ward 4 City Commissioner Darren Rutherford will retain his seat.

As is traditionally done, the swearing-in will begin the meeting, and the new board members will be immediately seated before the rest of the agenda is addressed.

The 6 p.m. meeting will take place Monday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.