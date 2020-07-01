Tropical Smoothie Cafe closed; plans set to reopen Monday

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

One of Shawnee's new businesses closed this week after the site discovered a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

“At DYNE Hospitality Group, the largest franchisee of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, the health and safety of our crew members and customers is our number one priority,” DYNE Hospitality Group spokesperson Marketing Specialist Yvonne Lobb said. “We decided to temporarily close the Shawnee cafe on Monday, June 29, due to a team member testing positive for COVID-19.”

The rest of the crew is being tested, Lobb said, and the entire restaurant has been deep-cleaned and sanitized, following CDC and local health department guidelines. “At this time, we're tentatively targeting Monday, July 6, to reopen, she said.