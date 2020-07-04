Shawnee officials to take office Monday

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Tuesday's election is bringing swift change to the look of Shawnee's City Commission — all the incoming city officials secured more than 50 percent, plus one, of the vote, so there aren't going to be any runoff elections for the four city government positions. On Monday, the newly-elected mayor, Ed Bolt, and new commissioners will be sworn in at the regular meeting. Current Ward 2 City Commissioner Ron Gillham Sr. will hand over the reins to Bob Weaver; Ward 3 City Commissioner James Harrod will pass the baton to Travis Flood; and current Ward 4 City Commissioner Darren Rutherford will retain his seat.

As is traditionally done, before the bulk of the agenda is addressed a farewell to exiting board members and the swearing-in of new ones will begin the meeting, with incoming board members being immediately seated. Also the appointment of vice mayor will be made.

The 6 p.m. meeting will take place Monday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.