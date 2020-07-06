Shawnee City Commission: New mayor, board members officiate first meeting

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

Monday's Shawnee's City Commission meeting took on some changes after the June 30 election shook up the seating chart.

All the incoming city officials secured more than 50 percent, plus one, of the vote, so there was no need for runoff elections for the four city government positions, making the transition now instead of in the Fall.

Three left the board with letters of appreciation in-hand and terms fulfilled: now former Mayor Richard Finley, and now former City Commissioners Ron Gillham Sr., for Ward 2; and James Harrod, for Ward 3.

After being sworn in, the newly-elected mayor, Ed Bolt, and Ward 2 City Commissioner Bob Weaver and Ward 3 City Commissioner Travis Flood took their seats to conduct the rest of the meeting.

Sworn in for another term was Ward 4 City Commissioner Darren Rutherford, who retained his seat.

Since Bolt was Ward 1's city commissioner before his rise to mayor, that seat is now vacant.

According to Section 8 of the City Code, the rest of the commission — by a majority vote — can appoint a qualified person to the seat, to serve until the next upcoming election. The board is not required to call a special election to fill the spot.

In other business, the board unanimously voted in Rutherford as the commission's new vice mayor. The honor of vice mayor had been repeatedly held by Harrod.