OSU announces spring 2020 grads

The Shawnee News-Star

Oklahoma State University awarded degrees to 3,840 students this past spring, including 2,432 Oklahomans, according to the Office of the Registrar.

There were 18 local students listed as graduates. They are:

• Jack Barrick, Finance, Summa Cum Laude

• Brandon Cannon, Physics

• Amberly Cox, Electrical Engineering

• Josiah Dame, Veterinary Medicine

• Anthony Drummond, Engineering and Technology Management

• Rylee Evans, Communication Science and Disorders, Summa Cum Laude

• Kalah Gilmore, Psychology

• Cody Gingrich, Animal Sciences, Magna Cum Laude

• Dacey Hutcheson, Microbiology/Cell and Molecular Biology, Summa Cum Laude

• Manuel Jimenez, Civil Engineering

• Kyler Kidney, Mechanical Engineering

• Reagan King, Accounting and Finance (Double major)

• Jacob Lanier, Management

• Teddy Robertson, Accounting

• Micah Swedberg, Aerospace Engineering and Mechanical Engineering (Double major)

• Kaitlyn Thompson, Aerospace Administration and Operations, Cum Laude

• Rebecca Uecker, Natural Resource Ecology and Management

• Jacob Whited, Electrical Engineering