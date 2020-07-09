Salvation Army-Shawnee: Registry for food distribution event opens Monday

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

In a partnership with Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints, Shawnee's Salvation Army will be distributing 120 food boxes at the end of next week.

Salvation Army-Shawnee Capt. Patrick Connelly said those in need should call the office, at (405) 275-2243, beginning Monday, July 13, to pre-register for the event.

“This will allow us to collect the necessary preliminary information and reduce contact on the day of distribution,” he said.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, July 17, the Salvation Army plans to conduct the drive-thru distribution at its office, at 200 E. 9th St., in Shawnee.