By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Dr. April Grace, superintendent for Shawnee Public Schools, was this week's Kiwanis Club guest speaker. She detailed the upcoming bond election and highlighted the many needs they hope to address with the funds. Pictured, from left, are Dr. April Grace and Lance Wortham.