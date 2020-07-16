Project: SAFE awarded nearly $15K grant from The Avedis Foundation.

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

The Avedis Foundation has awarded $14,743 in grant funding to Project: SAFE toward safety improvements.

“Project: SAFE is very grateful to the Avedis Foundation for their continued support of our agency,” Project: SAFE Executive Director Renee Clemmons said. “This grant will assist us in prioritizing the safety and well-being of our clients and staff while providing essential services to victims of abuse.”

The Avedis Foundation takes pride in supporting Project: SAFE and their mission to protect victims of domestic violence, Avedis President and CEO Dr. Kathy Laster said.

“Renee Clemmons and her staff, along with a passionate board, are unwavering in their dedication to this organization,” she said.

The grant will provide additional security features to the infrastructure of their facilities to properly safeguard staff and clients, Laster said.

“We believe in the critical work this organization does on behalf of vulnerable citizens in our community,” Laster said.

Project: SAFE serves victims of domestic and sexual violence and stalking; those services are focused on safety, self-sufficiency and empowerment.

Crisis intervention services, including emergency shelter and a 24-Hour hotline, also are provided in an effort to prevent violence.

With the support of community partners, Project: SAFE continues to raise awareness, educate and advocate for social change.

“Our goal is to cause a decrease in violence and an increase in justice and freedom for victims,” Clemmons said.

To support the perpetual mission of this organization both now and in the future donations can be made directly to Project: SAFE.

For more information about Project: SAFE, call (405) 273-9953 or visit projectsafeok.com.

For more information about Avedis, call (405) 273-4055 or visit avedisfoundation.org.