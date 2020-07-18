July education tax collections up; grand total surpasses $15M

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

A 0.495-cent Pottawatomie County sales tax increase for schools — backed by voters in November of 2015 and set to continue until June 30, 2026 — has been racking up funds for area districts for three and a half years now.

The tax increase was proposed to achieve two things: a 0.49-cent portion –– projected to raise $3.7 million in revenue annually –– is being split between the county's 14 school districts, and the other portion of the tax — .005 cents — is being utilized for the construction, acquisition, maintenance and operation of the One Safe Place Family Justice Center. That amount of tax was expected to bring in $165,000 to $175,000 per year.

Collections for the tax increase began July 1, 2016.

So far, the grand total of collections for schools since the tax started is $15,244,374.28.

Figures show that, in July, school districts in Pottawatomie County received the following, with calculations based on number of students enrolled:

• McLoud received $50,906.49 for the month, compared to a year ago, when $43,463.72 was collected. In 2020 so far McLoud's total collections are $307,395.28.

• Dale received $23,898.78, compared to a year ago, when $20,854.85 was collected. In 2020 so far Dale's total collections are $144,311.10.

• Bethel received $36,527.86, compared to a year ago, when $31,731.63 was collected. In 2020 so far Bethel's total collections are $220,570.93.

• Macomb received $8,236.52, compared to a year ago, when $6,842.99 was collected. In 2020 so far Macomb's total collections are $49,735.66.

• Earlsboro received $7,969.30 compared to a year ago, when $6,972.70 was collected. In 2020 so far Earlsboro's total collections are $48,122.04.

• North Rock Creek received $22,408.60, compared to a year ago, when $15,652.32 was collected. In 2020 so far North Rock Creek's total collections are $135,312.77.

• Grove received $15,099.82, compared to a year ago, when $13,082.42 was collected. In 2020 so far Grove's total collections to date are $91,179.21.

• Pleasant Grove received $6,827.14, compared to a year ago, when $5,815.09 was collected. In 2020 so far Pleasant Grove's total collections are $41,225.23.

• South Rock Creek received $12,242.39, compared to a year ago, when $10,190.37 was collected. In 2020 so far South Rock Creek's total collections are $73,924.83.

• Tecumseh received $62,025.59, compared to a year ago, when $53,547.41 was collected. In 2020 so far Tecumseh's total collections are $374,537.19.

• Shawnee received $110,130.92, compared to a year ago, when $97,042.63 was collected. In 2020 so far Shawnee's total collections are $665,017.88.

• Asher received $8,583.92, compared to a year ago, when $7,416.11 was collected. In 2020 so far Asher's total collections are $51,833.39.

• Wanette received $4,429.65, compared to a year ago, when $3,756.10 was collected. In 2020 so far Wanette's total collections are $26,748.17.

• Maud received $8,129.32, compared to a year ago, when $7,994.26 was collected. In 2020 so far Maud's total collections are $49,088.33.

Sales tax collections in July for all the schools combined tallied at $377,416.30.

Family Justice Center

A portion of the education sales tax collections goes to the Family Justice Center — the other .005 cents.

In July, the Oklahoma Tax Commission remitted $3,812.29 in collections to the FJC, compared to $3,276.39 a year ago. To date, the FJC has received $155,109.86 from county sales tax.