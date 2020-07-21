Shawnee's July sales tax collections up

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee city sales tax collection report for July has come out.

The effects of the COVID-19 shutdown appear to have lost ground as this month's sales tax collections in Shawnee show an increase.

Pottawatomie County received its first positive case of COVID-19 the last week of March, which spurred the start of added restrictions ordered by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Area residents spent significant time avoiding public spaces as a direct result of a shelter-at-home directive from leaders starting mid-March, during April and into May.

As a result, revenue was down while all non-essential businesses were closed until mid-May.

Local shops have started to open back up to some degree over the past several weeks; that increased activity is showing a bounce-back in revenue.

Ashley Neel, finance director and city treasurer, reports this July's sales tax deposit was $2,072,872.07, including interest of $1,607.90, to be allocated as follows:

• General Fund — $1,184,498.34

• 2018 Capital Improvements Fund — $296,124.58

• Capital Improvements Fund — $229,496.56

• Street Improvements Fund — $259,109.01

• Economic Development Fund — $29,612.46

• Police Sales Tax Fund — $37,015.56

• Fire Sales Tax Fund — $37,015.56

Sales and use tax collections totaled $2,296,535.89 for July 2020.

According to Neel's report, July 2019 sales tax receipts came in at $1,834,335 — $238,538 below this year's collections for the month.

“It should be noted the sales tax estimate for FY 2020-21 was based on a 12.5 percent reduction compared to the prior year budget,” Neel said.

For the year, sales tax collections are up $443,612, or 27.23 percent over the projected budget year-to-date, she said.

“Use tax collections are up approximately $37,835, or 20.36 percent, over the projected budget year-to-date,” she said.