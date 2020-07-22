Retired News-Star sports journalist Fred Fehr receives Lifetime Achievement Award from SPJ

The Shawnee News-Star

Fred Fehr of Shawnee has received the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Oklahoma chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Fehr served as sports editor for The Shawnee News-Star for almost 30 years. And although he officially retired in 2012, Fehr is still part of the News-Star team as a regular sports stringer during every sports season and has been the anchor and mentor for the sports team, especially in times of transition.

Fehr graduated from Putnam City High School and then Oklahoma City University.

After college, he worked part-time for The Daily Oklahoman before spending four years with the Moore Monitor.

In September of 1977, Fehr accepted a sports writer position at The Shawnee News-Star. He took over as sports editor in 1984 after the passing of Roy Angel. Fehr was sports editor until his retirement in 2012, but his love of sports and the Shawnee area community has continued. On a busy sports night, Fehr is at the News-Star writing sports stories, game recaps or planning big projects. He has been a great mentor for the sports team.

During his full-time career at The News-Star, Fehr won numerous journalism awards for his sports columns, features and game-day stories. He also had the opportunity to communicate with many school administrators, athletic directors, coaches and players from schools in the area.

In 2015, Fehr was inducted into the Shawnee Football Hall of Fame, where he was honored for his many years of covering local athletics in the community.

Fehr and his wife, Connie, are enjoying retirement and being grandparents. The couple is set to celebrate 48 years of marriage in August. They have two sons, Danny and Bryan, and grandchildren Brylie, Brock and Wyatt.

In his free time, Fehr enjoys attending musical productions and still occasionally writes reviews for the News-Star. He and Connie also like to travel.