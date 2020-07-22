Shawnee City Commission sets plan to fill Ward 1 seat

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

Since Ed Bolt had only served halfway through his city commissioner post when he took on the job as Shawnee's new mayor, the Ward 1 seat now sits vacant with two years of the term left.

According to Part 1, Article 3, Section 8 of the City Code, the commission — by a majority vote — can appoint a qualified person to the seat, to serve until the next upcoming municipal election, which is in two years. Though they could, the board is not required to call a special election to fill the spot. The city would have to pay to organize a special election.

Shawnee City Manager Chance Allison said the board has 60 days to place someone in the role and that clock started ticking July 6 when Bolt officially left the seat.

After discussing the issue at Monday's Shawnee City Commission meeting, the board unanimously voted in favor of accepting applications and setting up interviews with qualified candidates at their next meeting, which is Aug. 3. After the interview process, the commission could choose to fill the slot at that time.

Applications for Ward 1 are being accepted now.

According to the City of Shawnee website, all persons residing in Ward I who are at least 25 years old and qualified electors of the City of Shawnee may apply for the seat. Ward 1 sits in the most northeastern area of Shawnee proper — roughly the space between Bradley and Hazel Dell Road (with a smaller portion reaching to Independence between Broadway and Pennsylvania), and between Kickapoo and Bryan (excluding a small portion directly east of Kickapoo between Meadows Lane and Federal) — see the ward map for exact ward lines.

Visit shawneeok.org to view the city's ward map or to download the application.

Applications must be received in the office of the Shawnee City Clerk no later than 4 p.m. Thursday, July 30.