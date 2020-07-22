Shawnee City Commission to consider ordinance for mask mandate

Not 24 hours after Shawnee City Commission's regular meeting, a special session has been called. The focus for the get-together is to consider an ordinance that would amend items in city code under the Health and Safety section — namely defining the term face covering; requiring face coverings to be worn in certain places or settings; providing guidelines and exceptions; providing an effective date for the mandate to expire; providing for enforcement, violations and penalties for violations; and providing a defense.

The 6 p.m. meeting will take place Thursday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.

Watch for updates.