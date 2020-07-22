Shawnee man charged in robbery of Paden BancFirst

The Shawnee News-Star

MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that the federal grand jury has issued an Indictment charging Bobby Ray Scott III, 42, of Shawnee, Oklahoma, with Bank Robbery in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2113(a) and 2113(d). Bank Robbery is punishable by not more than life imprisonment, up to a $250,000.00 fine, or both.

The Indictment alleges that on or about June 12, 2020, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the defendant, by force, violence and intimidation did take from the person and presence of another, money belonging to and in the care, custody, control, management and possession of BancFirst located in Paden, Oklahoma, the deposits of which were then insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and in committing such offense, the defendant, Bobby Ray Scott III, did assault and put in jeopardy the life of another person by the use of a dangerous weapon, that is a firearm.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Okfuskee County Sheriff’s Office, the Homeland Security Investigations Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Trails Task Force. The Oklahoma Safe Trails Task Force is comprised of the FBI and nine partner agencies including: Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police, Okmulgee Police Department, Okmulgee Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, District 25 District Attorney’s Investigators, Cherokee Nation Police, Tahlequah Police Department, and Wagoner Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Dean Burris represents the United States.

The above named individual has been charged with a federal crime or crimes by the return of an indictment by the Grand Jury. A grand jury Indictment does not constitute evidence of guilt. A grand jury Indictment is a method of bringing formal charges against the defendant. A defendant is presumed innocent of the charges and may not be found guilty unless evidence establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.