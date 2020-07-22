Shawnee News-Star staffers win SPJ awards

Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists had its virtual awards program Friday evening, with several News-Star staffers receiving awards while Fred Fehr was honored with SPJ's 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Fred Fehr served as sports editor for The Shawnee News-Star for almost 30 years. Although he retired in 2012, Fehr is still part of the News-Star team as a regular sports stringer during every sports season.

Current Sports Editor Brian Johnson won two First Place awards, taking first place in both Sports Reporting and Sports Column. Johnson was honored for coverage of the Tecumseh/Cache football game and a related column about that game and how the Cache team reached out in support of Tecumseh that night as the team mourned the loss of a classmate.

Page Designer Tina Bridenstine won two Third Place awards, taking third in both Page 1 Layout and Design and Feature Page Design for her work in designing the News-Star pages.

Reporter Elisabeth Slay won Third Place in Feature Writing for her story on local artist Ed Combs and his 3D metal art.

Managing Editor Kim Morava won Third Place in Criminal Justice Reporting for a story on the trial and jury’s death penalty decision for the man convicted the shooting death of Tecumseh Police Office Justin Terney.

The News-Star competes in Division B for dailies with 10,000 and below circulation.