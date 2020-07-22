Update: COVID-19 claims life of Pottawatomie County woman, Seminole County man

SNS staff

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, a woman from Pottawatomie County in the 65 and older age range has died from COVID-19 based on Tuesday’s report and Wednesday’s update showed an additional 13 deaths in the state, including a Seminole County man in the same age group.

As of Wednesday advisory, there were 28,065 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and a total of 474 total deaths from the virus.

The OSDH reported it is continuously developing robust contact tracing across the State and will begin using text messaging in addition to phone calls to reach out to contacts. Testing is also a top priority.

“OSDH’s number one priority is making COVID-19 testing widely available and efficient for the public as well as operating an effective, and trusted, contact tracing program. During this time of increased demand, OSDH is prioritizing manpower and resources to communicate positive results and to provide medical guidance for quarantining and minimizing spread,” said interim Commissioner Lance Frye. “We recognize the significant challenges we’ve experienced with outdated systems, and are working to modernize processes and incorporate new technology to streamline operations and improve critical customer services during the pandemic.”

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.