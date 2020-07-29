Oklahoma reports 14 more deaths, 848 new coronavirus cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — There are 14 more deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Wednesday.

Oklahoma's official death toll now stands at at total of 523, and there are 34,623 reported cases, an increase of 848 cases from Tuesday. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department reported 663 people hospitalized Wednesday either with the illness or under investigation for infection, an increase of 67 hospitalizations from Tuesday.

A total of 27,386 people have recovered from the illness, according to the department.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.