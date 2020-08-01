Shawnee City Commission: Ward 1 applicants to be interviewed Monday

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

On Monday, Shawnee City Commissioners are set to interview several applicants for the empty Ward 1 seat that was left open once Ed Bolt became mayor.

Applicants are:

• Rex Hennen

• Randy Kamm

• Tony Kenyon

• Mandi MacDonald

• Daniel Matthews

• Robert Morris

• Chris Odneal

• Steve Palmer

• Lindie VanAntwerp

A candidate could be chosen and sworn in during the meeting; if so, that person would complete the remainder of the term, which expires in 2022.

In other business, the board may vote to update the City Fee Schedule to set the new rates for water and solid waste services. The rate increases were approved in April, but were deferred because of the pandemic crisis.

A presentation is slated for commissioners to hear the results of the annual financial statement analysis for 2019 from Crawford and Associates.

Also, commissioners may go into executive session to discuss annual evaluations for City Manager Chance Allison and City Treasurer Ashley Neel.

The only items set for the Municipal Authority and Airport Authority agendas are to approve the minutes from the last meeting.

The 6 p.m. meeting will take place Monday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.