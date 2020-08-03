KSNL Aero: Repair biz adds larger market opp in town

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee resident Darrin Lofton, with his businesses, keeps bringing something of a larger scale to Shawnee.

The president of Pacific Air Holdings, Lofton has been local business owner for the past three years, housing an aircraft-leasing operation at Shawnee Regional Airport.

In 2018 he added a second company to that hangar, a repair station called KSNL Aero.

Over the past couple years he added a large project to the airport landscape — a 29,000 sq. ft. facility from where he leases his 13 aircraft around the world, like Thailand, Barbados, St. Maarten, Indonesia, Israel and all across the U.S.

Obtaining certification as an FAA-certified repair station in January, through KSNL Lofton can offer services to larger planes — and companies, like airlines.

“KSNL Aero works on a variety of turbo prop and turbine aircraft,” he said. “We really want to bring in the corporate aircraft market.”

A graduate from Gordon Cooper Technology Center and Oklahoma native, he said he is happy to bring his businesses here.

With GCTC's aircraft programs just next door, Lofton said he hopes to hire licensed mechanics locally for his operation as it expands.

“We are wanting to grow our customer base here in Shawnee so we may hire more employees in the next two years,” he said.

Lofton also owns a third company, Ikairos Air Services, in Indonesia, where he has 40 Indonesian employees.

“Having Pacific Air Holdings/KSNL Aero at the Shawnee Regional Airport (SNL) helps us to round out our business offering profile,” Shawnee Regional Airport Manager Bonnie Wilson said.

PAH/KSNL Aero is the fourth FAA certified repair station to join the SNL service team, she said.

“They specialize in larger aircraft such as Cessna Caravans and King Air, Wilson said. “Our other repair stations offer service to helicopters and mid to small fixed wing, specialty and vintage aircraft.”