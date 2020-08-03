Shawnee loses another victim to COVID-19

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

One COVID-19 death, identified in the past 24 hours, was reported Monday for Shawnee, in Pottawatomie County — a male in the 65 or older age group. That brings the total tally for COVID-19 deaths in Pottawatomie County to eight. The county had reported a long streak of staying at 4 recorded deaths until recently. There are 112 active COVID-19 cases reported in Pott. County currently. Out of a total 400 cases, 280 have reportedly recovered. Of those, 270 cases have been in Shawnee, with 192 recovered, but all eight deaths were from Shawnee. Active cases in Shawnee number 78 currently.

As of noon Monday, there are 38,602 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. There are 551 total deaths in the state.