COVID-19: Second Pott. Co. death in week reported

A second death this week has been reported in Pottawatomie County, a female in the 50 - 64 age group. That ups the tally of COVID-19 deaths in the county to nine.

There are 100 active COVID-19 cases reported in Pott. County currently — 12 fewer than what was reported Monday. Out of a total 427 cases so far, 318 have reportedly recovered. Of those, 288 cases are or have been in Shawnee, with 217 recovered, but eight of the deaths were reportedly from Shawnee. Active cases in Shawnee number 63 currently — 15 fewer than Monday's report.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the State Department of Health, there are 41,401 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. There are 593 total deaths in the state.

Ten additional deaths were identified to report. One death was identified in the past 24 hours.

Aside from Pottawatomie County's death, others reported Thursday were:

• One in Canadian County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Garfield County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Marshall County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.

• One in Ottawa County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.

• Two in Tulsa County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.

• One in Wagoner County, one male in the 65 or older age group.