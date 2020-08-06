Mayor proclaims Aug. 9-15 National Health Center Week

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

On Monday, Mayor Ed Bolt made his first proclamation in office — setting Aug. 9-15 as National Health Center Week.

According to the proclamation, nonprofit Community Health Centers of Oklahoma opened its doors in 1973, and the recognition is a weeklong celebration that affirms the health centers’ commitment to the communities.

Community Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) providing comprehensive, primary medical and dental care, family support services, accessible preventive care, behavioral health and discounted pharmaceuticals. It has six health centers in four counties: Oklahoma, Logan, Lincoln and Pottawatomie County, and has provided free health care to the homeless for more than 30 years at their Healing Hands Health Care Services location as well as reaching out to homeless sites, including Positive Tomorrows, Jordan Crossing, Salvation Army, West Town, Passageway and City Rescue Mission. Shown, from left, are Community Health Centers of Oklahoma liaison Carrie Smith; care case manager Tiffany Walker, with CHCI Shawnee; and Bolt.