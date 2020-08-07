Big Brothers Big Sisters change Bowl for Kids’ Sake event in Shawnee

Galen Hawes

The Bowl for Kids’ Sake in Shawnee previously scheduled for Friday, Aug. 7, will now be a separate event for each team participating.

“Our event normally draws the largest crowd across the state,” said Nikki Rieves, Big Brother Big Sisters Area Director. “Because of corona we will be having each team go to the Bowling center on their own time and the scores will be sent to me for awards.”

Every year awards are given out for the best dressed team, best team spirit, most funds raised and more.

“This is such a big event for us, and our teams are excited,” said Rieves. “The bowling center has been so great that they have allowed the teams to come in when they can to have their bowling parties. They are amazing supporters of our organization.”

Due to the changes made from the normal yearly event, some of the teams opted out and told the organization to keep their entry fee as a donation.

Teams still participating have until August 28 to hold their bowling parties. All teams should contact the manager of the FireLake Bowling Center to set up at time.

“We normally have our bowl when the pro bowlers have their tournament and teams have the opportunity to bowl with a pro bowler,” said Rieves. “ The teams can still donate to pick a pro bowler and receive the total score that the pro bowler receives in the pro bowl tournament.”

After all bowling parties are held and awards are given on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma- Shawnee Facebook page, there will be an auction of bowling gear signed by pro bowlers.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma has currently raised $23,274 out of their $30,000 goal.

If you would still like to sign up to participate in Bowl for Kids’ Sake in Shawnee or are interesting in becoming a big or join the local resource board, please contact Nikki Rieves at nikki.rieves@bbbsok.org

Bowl for Kids' Sake supports mentoring programs and allows even more Littles to start on the path to their brightest possible futures.

“Thank you to our teams and sponsors for continuous support because without you we could not do what we do with our organization.,” said Rieves. “We appreciate you so much.”

For more information or to donate now visit www.bfksshawnee.org or the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma- Shawnee Facebook Page.