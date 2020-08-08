SPD remodel set for January finish

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee Police Department is finally going to have some breathing room before long — the site of its new headquarters could be complete right around the new year.

“The remodel is continuing as planned so far,” Shawnee Police Chief Mason Wilson said this week. “I am sure we may experience some delays due to weather and other reasons but the projected completion is January 2021.”

The site was previously occupied as a First United Bank and is now being renovated for use by the Shawnee Police Department, which is currently crammed into the small basement of City Hall.

According to the request for bids, the project is designed to create a modern, efficient and functional space for the police department.

The remodel involves renovation of the existing building and repurposing the existing drive-thru as a vehicle and evidence area. The project includes replacement of identified HVAC units and replacement of the roof. It also includes site improvement — including the alternate that was accepted, to replace paving at the north parking lot. Architectural adjustments include new interior partitions, doors, ceiling, carpet, tile, plumbing fixtures and lighting. Some demolition is involved, and also a small amount of millwork is expected.

To draw up the plans, TAP Architecture had been given an original budget between about $2 million and $2.5 million to stay within the construction costs. A few items were pulled out to stay in that range, TAP Representative Chris Teehee said in November.

According to TAP, the estimated cost of the project — before alternates — would be just less than $2 million.

Adding in the alternates (north parking replacement, dispatch work stations and a generator), TAP Architecture had tallied the full estimate at around $2,272,500.

In February, during a Shawnee City Commission meeting, the board unanimously voted to choose W.L. McNatt and Co. for the Shawnee Police Department architect's project at 912 E. Independence in Shawnee.

Among the four submitted bids, McNatt was the lowest base bid — coming in at $2,280,000, plus Alternate No. 1 (for paving), at $163,000.

“We reviewed several references from current and past projects provided to us by W.L. McNatt before reaching this decision,” Shawnee Police Chief Mason Wilson said.

Other bidders were Landmark Construction Group, LLC; Lippert Bros. Inc.; and A.C. Owen Construction. All base bids were close, ranging between $2,280,000 and $2,429,000.

In November Teehee walked city leaders through the design.

He said one of the needs the SPD had was a secure parking area, so a secured fence line is planned around the back of the property.

“Two automatic sliding gates (will be) at the rear of the building, inside the fenced in area,” he said.

Teehee also said there will be drop-off availability in a covered parking area.

“There was a demand for an outdoor area for the 911 dispatch so they could take a break from sitting there long hours taking calls,” he said. “Another area we took advantage of was the old drive-thru; we enclosed that — we've called that the vehicle inspection bays.”

There are four of them that can be locked down, Teehee said.

“One is a little larger; it could be used as a workout room for now,” he said.

The area closest to the building (former bank window) can be used for dropping off records, he said.

“This is the only police department I know of that would have that,” Teehee said. “I think the (SPD) is pretty excited about that.”

He said it's behind bulletproof glass, “so I think it could be a good opportunity for them to use that.”

He said the firm wanted to do something to give the building its own identity, something a little bit different.

“We introduced this perforated metal with the SPD sign in front of it to kind of give it its own statement, if you will, because it was drastically needing an uplift,” he said.

The new space is estimated to be about 26,800 square feet, about four to five times larger than the SPD's current operation, Teehee confirmed.

“We are all very excited about the project and very thankful (to) our community,” Wilson said.

