Orange Barrel Alert: I-40 narrows in Pottawatomie, Seminole counties

The Shawnee News-Star

I-40 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction at various locations between SH-18 (mm 186) in Shawnee in Pottawatomie County and US-377/SH-99 (mm 200) near Seminole in Seminole County beginning Monday, Aug. 10 and continuing through fall 2020 for a resurfacing project. During construction, I-40 lane closures will be about four miles long at any given time.

Drivers can expect lane shifts and speed limit reductions and should be alert to workers and equipment on the roadway.

The $6 million contract for this project was awarded to Haskell Lemon Construction Co., of Oklahoma City, in April.