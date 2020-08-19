Arch constructed for park's rededication this week

On Wednesday, an archway sign was erected over the entrance into Larch-Miller Park on the 900 block of Broadway.

A rededication of the renovated park coincides with a significant anniversary related to its namesake suffragist Aloysius Larch-Miller who gave her life in the fight for women’s right to vote 100 years ago.

The event, set to also rededicate a century-old memorial to the 33-year-old Shawnee teacher will be 6:30 p.m., Sunday in Larch-Miller Park, directly across from Redbud Park, on Broadway.

The rededication program will begin at the corner of Wallace and Broadway when some 10 to 20 young women, dressed in white with purple and yellow sashes, will act as suffragists and progress north on Broadway to the entrance to the park. The white they will be wearing denotes purity, the purple, loyalty and the yellow, hope.

During the program, Rebecca Fry, of Shawnee Little Theatre, will perform as a suffragist in a re-enactment of the early 20th Century campaign to pass the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that grants women the right to vote, ratified 100 years ago.