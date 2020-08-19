OHP reports Seminole man killed in traffic accident

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Seminole man died Monday in a collision on US Highway 270, about seven miles southeast of Seminole in Seminole County.

The crash occurred about 9:45 a.m. as Delwin Arbuckle, 44, Seminole, drove a 1998 Chevrolet Pickup, the patrol said.

His pickup was westbound and went left of center and struck an eastbound 2018 Ford F-150 driven by Gregory Yutzy, 67, Newton, Kansas.

The patrol said Arbuckle died at the scene from multiple injuries, while Yutzy was not injured.

Cause of the collision was left of center, but Arbuckle’s condition at the time of the accident is listed as being under investigation. Seat belts were in use by both drivers, troopers noted.