Sales tax report shows increase in revenue
The Shawnee city sales tax collection report for August is marking another positive month of increased revenue after the recent period of uncertainty.
Direct effects of the COVID-19 shutdown appear to have ended as recent sales tax collections in Shawnee continue to show an increase.
Pottawatomie County received its first positive case of COVID-19 the last week of March, which spurred the start of added restrictions ordered by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Area residents spent significant time avoiding public spaces as a direct result of a shelter-at-home directive from leaders starting mid-March, during April and into May.
As a result, revenue was down while all non-essential businesses were closed until mid-May.
Most local shops have opened back up to some degree over the past couple months; that increased activity is showing a bounce-back in revenue.
Ashley Neel, finance director and city treasurer, reports this August's sales tax deposit was $2,069,378.81, including interest of $2,018.86, to be allocated as follows:
• General Fund — $1,182,502.17
• 2018 Capital Improvements Fund — $295,625.54
• Capital Improvements Fund — $229,109.81
• Street Improvements Fund — $258,672.35
• Economic Development Fund — $29,562.56
• Police Sales Tax Fund — $36,953.19
• Fire Sales Tax Fund — $36,953.19
Sales and use tax collections totaled $2,270,036.04 for August 2020.
According to Neel's report, August 2019 sales tax receipts came in at $1,807,035 — $262,344 below this year's collections for the month.
“It should be noted the sales tax estimate for FY 20-21 was based on a 12.5 percent reduction compared to the prior year budget. ,” Neel said.
For the year, sales tax collections are up $869,410, or 26.56 percent over the projected budget year-to-date, she said.
“Use tax collections are up approximately $18,712, or 4.61 percent, over the projected budget year-to-date,” she said.