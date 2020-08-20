Shawnee City Commission: City manager receives 2.5 percent raise

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

After spending an hour in executive session, Shawnee City Commissioners this week approved a raise for City Manager Chance Allison, effective on the anniversary date of his hiring, which was Aug. 5 last year.

Up for his annual evaluation this week, Allison gained support from five board members that resulted in a 2.5 percent pay increase. Ward 2 City Commissioner Bob Weaver gave the dissenting vote. At the time of the vote, the Ward 1 seat was vacant.