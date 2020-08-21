Amazing Teacher nominations sought; Deadline set Aug. 31

Help us honor an Amazing Teacher!

Once again, the News-Star has teamed up with Patriot Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Chandler to recognize amazing teachers from the newspaper’s three county coverage area.

One teacher will win $500 for a classroom project and four more teacher finalists will be chosen to win $250 each for classroom projects.

Anyone can nominate a teacher who has made an impact on students or goes the extra mile.

Ballots can be found in the print edition of the News-Star and on our website at www.news-star.com, and we will also post information and nomination forms on Facebook and Twitter.

The nominee’s name, email and phone number should be included to nominate a teacher. The teacher’s name and school, along with the grade or teaching position they hold, as well as information on how the teacher has made a difference should be explained by the nominee in 250 words or less.

Nomination forms can be completed and returned to the News-Star, 215. N. Bell, Shawnee, Oklahoma, 74801 by Aug. 31, or nomination information can be emailed directly to Kim Morava, managing editor, at kimberly.morava@news-star.com, with “Amazing Teachers” in the subject line.

In 2019, Math teacher and Earlsboro educator Latasha McCormick was awarded a plaque and $500 for her classroom after receiving the most votes in The Shawnee News-Star’s Amazing Teacher contest.

Four other area teachers who were finalists in the Amazing Teacher contest in 2019 were awarded $250 each for classroom projects. Courtney Bullen of Jefferson Elementary, Lori Farris of Grove School, Becki Powell of Meeker High School and Amber Rudek of North Rock Creek Elementary were named Amazing Teacher finalists following a nomination process and online voting period.

Once this year’s nominees are in, they will be listed in a future story and an online voting period will be opened. Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. Aug. 31.

Watch for updates.