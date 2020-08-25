Shane Jett defeats incumbent Ron Sharp; Bice wins runoff round

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

[EDITOR'S NOTE: As stated on the State Election Board website, at ok.gov, the following results are unofficial and unverified. Election results are posted to the website as they are received at the Oklahoma State Election Board from county election boards and will not include provisional ballot results until after 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28. Results shown are subject to contest and recount and are neither final nor official until they are certified by the appropriate election board.]

After an unusually controversial campaign for both candidates, on Tuesday Oklahoma voters narrowed down which state Senate District 17 Republican candidate they want to represent them in the General Election in a couple months.

The race between Shane Jett and Incumbent Ron Sharp has continued to be a tight one for the pair despite each being battered by a number of campaign nightmares. In the end, only one Republican is proceeding to the next round.

Jett made the cut.

Though the battle started out neck-and-neck straight out of the gate Tuesday, Jett eventually edged out his opponent and finished the night with 59.39 percent of the vote.

Of the 28 precincts reporting, the votes totaled 7,764 at the close of the night — favoring Jett with 4,611 over Sharp's 3,153 — a difference of 1,458 votes.

For Pottawatomie County voters, the race was a much closer one — favoring Jett by only 43 votes. The county recorded 3,183 total votes, 1,613 for Jett and 1,570 for Sharp.

Jett now faces one last hurdle to secure the seat — competing against Libertarian Greg Sadler Nov. 3.

U.S. Rep. District 5

Equally split, competing Republicans for the District 5 U.S. Rep. seat, Stephanie Bice and Terry Neese teeter-tottered around the 50-percent mark for a majority of the evening.

As the 273 precincts wrapped up reporting, final tallies showed Bice was the winner, defeating her opponent with 52.93 percent of the vote.

Of the total 51,762 who marked ballots at the polls, Bice secured 27,396 to Neese's 24,366 — a difference of 3,030 votes.

Bice will face Democrat Kendra Horn in November.

Nov. 3

The next trip to the polls will be the General Election Nov. 3. Last day to register to vote in that election is Oct. 9. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 27. Early voting will begin 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, until 6 p.m.; start up again from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30; and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

In other Nov. 3 races, local Incumbent District 26 state Rep. Dell Kerbs, a Republican, will face Democrat Bryce Barfield.

In the fight to fill the state Rep. District 28 seat (vacated by Zack Taylor, who, as of June, now represents state Sen. District 28), Democrat Yasminda Choate will go head-to-head with Republican Danny Williams.