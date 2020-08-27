Frenzy on Federal to host virtual 5K run

Frenzy's gone virtual.

It may look a bit different this year, but the Frenzy on Federal is back. This year will be a virtual 5K that can be completes any time between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2.

No lines, no crowds; participants run on their own time and on their own trail, route or treadmill.

Each participant will receive a swag bag that includes a Frenzy shirt and more. All proceeds collected will benefit The United Way of Pottawatomie County.

For more information, email shannon.chandler@bancfirst.bank.