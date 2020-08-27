Time to remember loved ones and end overdose

Press Release

The Shawnee News-Star

Local communities in Oklahoma and around the world are coming together Aug. 31 to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to drug overdose.

Observed on the 31st of August every year, International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) seeks to create better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and create change that reduces the harms associated with drug use.

In 2019, there were 874 IOAD events of all kinds, held in 39 countries.

People and communities came together to raise awareness of one of the world’s most urgent public health crises — one that, unfortunately, is only getting worse.

According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime’s most recent World Annual Drug Report, 585,000 people around the world died as a result of drug use in 2017.

A full list of the IOAD 2020 events currently planned around the world will be displayed at: https://www.overdoseday.com/activities-2020/.

International Overdose Awareness Day is convened by Penington Institute, an Australian not-for-profit.

For more information about International Overdose Awareness Day or for information about opioid prevention and/or addiction treatment, call Gateway to Prevention and Recovery at (405) 275-3391.