Grove Retirement Homes project underway

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

A 20-acre site just south of Shawnee Middle School has begun construction on curbing for the drives and parking layout for Grove Retirement Homes. A final plat for the community housing plan was approved in October 2018.

Applicant Chris Gray, project manager for Crafton Tull & Associates, is proposing a 150-unit multi-family unit community, to be divided into 4-6 unit facilities, according to submitted documents.

There are two private drives leading into the site directly south of SMS's tennis courts.

Project developers had to work through some flood plain issues during the platting process.