Spaghetti Day going curbside Oct. 22

Vicky O. Misa
The Shawnee News-Star
Salvation Army-Shawnee Capt. Patrick Connelly hands out food boxes to local residents in need this summer.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 22, the Salvation Army-Shawnee crew will be out at the street again, providing curbside pickup (only) for its annual Spaghetti Day event.

Capt. Stacey Connelly said the pre-sale for tickets and sauce begins next week. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.

“Also, this year, we are selling sauce beforehand for $5, but if you purchase it on the day of or after it will be $7,” she said.

To buy tickets, contact the Salvation Army or its auxiliary members. For more information, call (405) 275-2243.