Shawnee City Commission: Rezones top board agenda

Because of the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Shawnee City Commissioners will meet Tuesday, considering several rezone requests, among other things.

Commissioners are scheduled to host public hearings for — and consider approval of — four rezone requests. They are for:

• Applicant Ken Stafford is requesting a 0.19-acre property at 1018 W.Benedict St. be changed from C-1 (Neighborhood Commercial District) to C-3 (Highway Commercial District).

The item was deferred from the Aug. 17 Shawnee City Commission meeting.

• Applicant Troy Williams, with AT&T, is requesting 1.66-acre property at 815 N. Harrison Ave. be changed from C-1 (Neighborhood Commercial District) to C-3 (Highway Commercial District) with a CUP (Conditional Use Permit) for the purpose of a cellular communications tower.

• Applicant GCR Sunset Enterprises, LLC, is requesting a 1.29-acre property at 6-20 W. MacArthur St. be changed from C-3 (Highway Commercial District) to C-3 (Highway Commercial District) with a CUP (Conditional Use Permit) for the purpose of an outdoor gathering space containing food trucks, on-premise sale and consumption of alcohol, pop-up shops and restrooms. The item was deferred by the Planning Commission to the Oct. 7 meeting, so City Commissioners may do the same.

• Public hearing and consideration of an ordinance to rezone property at 2124 West Benedict Street, containing 1.00-acres, from A-1 (Rural Agricultural District) to C-3 (Highway Commercial District) for the purpose of indoor cultivation of medical marijuana. Case No. P16-20, Applicant: Executive Home Rentals, LLC. (Applicant withdrew application.)

Also on the agenda, a resolution may be considered to declare property at 229 N. Kickapoo Ave. (AP Block 19 Lots 29 thru 32) as surplus property, authorizing staff to solicit bids to sell the property and set a minimum bid.

According to a memo from City Engineer Seth Barkhimer, the surplus property was acquired during the Kickapoo Street widening right-of-way acquisition process.

“Previously Templeton Appliance Repairs … the property is currently vacant,” the memo reads.

Barkhimer said proceeds from the sale would be returned to the city’s general fund to support operation expenses.

In other business, the board may consider a contract with Holloway, Updike and Bellen, Inc. for engineering services for a rehabilitation project on Whittaker Street between Center and just a bit east of Draper (a little more than a block).

Mayor Ed Bolt is set to make a proclamation that Sept. 21-27, 2020, is to be recognized as Diaper Need Awareness Week.

The only items set on the agendas for the Airport Authority and the Municipal Authority are to approve minutes from the last meeting.

Due to the Labor Day holiday, the 6 p.m. meeting will instead take place Tuesday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.

Watch for updates.