New virtual art programming at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art this Fall

Shawnee, OK – The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is rolling out new virtual art programs, from Virtual Tours of the museum’s collection to Virtual Art Classes that parents and students can fit into their own schedules this fall. “We understand this is going to be a new, unusual, and challenging school year for teachers and families. We decided to create virtual programming for teachers, students, and parents that they can fit into their own schedule at their own convenience,” says Amber DuBoise-Shepherd the Manager of Education and Outreach at the MGMoA.

For virtual tours, public school and homeschool educators can go online and book a virtual student tour. School groups are free. K-12, homeschool, and college groups will be able to view the museum collection in a LIVE virtual art tour. Currently, the tours have focus areas for Egyptian, Greek/Roman, Medieval, and Native American collections. For students K -12, they will have the opportunity to learn “how to draw” various sketches that relate to the focus areas. The MGMoA is also creating a section on their website for paid group virtual tours for a flat rate.

During the fall, the MGMoA will provide After School Art classes for students ages 5-18. Parents and students can participate in these virtual art classes, at their own convenience. These classes consist of an art project kit, with a video recorded of the art instructor explaining the project. Later, students can participate in a LIVE virtual meeting with the instructor to show their finished pieces. The first class will consist of students learning how to create their own paper maché pumpkin. The art project kits will have most of the supplies and can be picked up once the kit is reserved online. Registration will open on September 15th on our website at www.mgmoa.org/classes.

Currently, all in-person tours are canceled. The MGMoA is open Tuesday – Saturday 10am – 5pm, with an admission fee. The MGMoA is limiting 10 individuals at one time in the gallery. Masks are required in the museum. Hand sanitizing stations are available in the lobby. Give the museum a call at 405-878-5300 if you have questions. Follow the museum on their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube for unique content! The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus, 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and Allied Arts.