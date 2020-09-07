F7 receives nearly $31K Avedis grant for equipment upgrade

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

The Avedis Foundation has given a $30,716 grant to F7 to use for equipment upgrades at the F7 Work Activity Center.

The improvements provided with this grant allow F7 to stay true to its mission. As a nonprofit striving to become environmentally friendly through its community-wide recycling program, the mission of F7's Work Activity Center is to improve the quality of life for special needs adults by providing a safe, educational, social and community-inclusive work environment while fostering independence.

F7 clients will have an opportunity to learn new job skills with the new equipment — a benefit that has the potential to be transferred to mainstream employment later on.

The upgrade also will allow for increased efficiency and output of services.

“The Avedis Foundation is delighted to support Faith 7 Activity Center with this grant for equipment upgrades,” Dr. Kathy Laster, president and CEO of the Avedis Foundation, said. “We are proud of the dedicated leadership provided by Director Carol Jones, Office Manager Mary Wisdom and their staff to empower adults with special needs while offering education, training and job skills.”

F7 has faced hardships recently after two separate fires at their warehouse forced them to suspend operations and relocate to a temporary facility, Laster said.

“The equipment upgrades will allow F7 to continue operations at its temporary facility, while also providing clients with an encouraging, dependable and healthy environment,” she explained.

F7 is thrilled to receive the grant from Avedis, F7 Director Carol Jones said.

Through the grant, the new equipment upgrades will enable F7 to provide its recycling services to surrounding communities and continue to provide a stable workplace for disabled adults, Jones said.