Pott. County cases more than double in month

In Pottawatomie County the total number of COVID-19 cases have more than doubled in a month. As of Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are now 970 total COVID-19 cases on the books in the county. At this time last month, the county recorded 427 cases.

Though this time last month two COVID-19 deaths were added to the count in the same week, the current tally in the county remains at nine.

As of the 11 a.m. report released Tuesday there are 184 active COVID-19 cases in Pott. County. Of them, 106 are in Shawnee, which is only six more than reported in town last month at this time.

Of those, 513 cases are or have been in Shawnee, with 399 recovered, with eight of the nine total deaths being from Shawnee.

The Health Department reports there are 65,053 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma right now. At this time last month, the number was around 41,400.

The overall number of Oklahomans hospitalized for COVID-19 during the pandemic has been 5,137. As of Sept. 4, there are 472 in the hospital due to COVID-19.

Reports indicate 854 Oklahomans have died as a result of COVID-19.

One additional death was identified in Tuesday's report, but no deaths were identified in the past 24 hours. The death was from Tulsa County — a male in the 65 or older age group.

The three most populated counties remain at the top of the list in numbers of cases. At just more than 22 percent of the state’s cases, Tulsa and Oklahoma Counties are nearly tied.

Pott. County, the ninth most-populated county, ranks 13th in the highest number of total cases.

Of all 77 counties, Tuesday's findings report:

• (Most populated) Tulsa County — 14,473 total cases, 140 deaths

• (2nd most populated) Oklahoma County — 14,416 total cases, 168 deaths

• (3rd most populated) Cleveland County — 4,551 total cases, 66 deaths

• (4th most populated) Canadian County — 1,644 total cases, 13 deaths

• (7th most populated) Payne County — 1,557 total cases, 5 deaths

• (11th most populated) Muskogee County — 1,476 total cases, 17 deaths

• (6th most populated) Rogers County — 1,454 total cases, 42 deaths

• (5th most populated) Comanche County — 1,304 total cases, 11 deaths

• (41st most populated) Texas County — 1,252 total cases, 7 deaths

• (8th most populated) Wagoner County — 1,250 total cases, 23 deaths

• (12th most populated) Garfield County — 1,184 total cases, 14 deaths

• (31st most populated) McCurtain County — 1,557 total cases, 31 deaths

• (9th most populated) Pottawatomie County — 970 total cases, 9 deaths

• (10th most populated) Creek County — 904 total cases, 22 deaths

• (14th most populated) Washington County — 888 total cases, 40 deaths

• (16th most populated) Cherokee County — 791 total cases, 7 deaths

• (15th most populated) Le Flore County — 789 total cases, 10 deaths

• (20th most populated) Osage County — 710 total cases, 12 deaths

• (28th most populated) Okmulgee County — 678 total cases, 5 deaths

• (19th most populated) Bryan County — 669 total cases, 3 deaths

• (21st most populated) Pittsburg County — 651 total cases, 18 deaths

• (27th most populated) McClain County — 639 total cases, 4 deaths

• (32nd most populated) Ottawa County — 638 total cases, 4 deaths

• (25th most populated) Sequoyah County — 636 total cases, 8 deaths

• (36th most populated) Jackson County — 626 total cases, 9 deaths

• (34th most populated) Caddo County — 606 total cases, 20 deaths

• (24th most populated) Delaware County — 595 total cases, 22 deaths

• (13th most populated) Grady County — 583 total cases, 7 deaths

• (38th most populated) Adair County — 505 total cases, 10 deaths

• (26th most populated) Mayes County — 469 total cases, 10 deaths

• (17th most populated) Carter County — 436 total cases, 7 deaths

• (22nd most populated) Kay County — 374 total cases, 12 deaths

• (33rd most populated) Custer County — 369 total cases, 0 deaths

• (37th most populated) Seminole County — 354 total cases, 5 deaths

• (30th most populated) Lincoln County — 334 total cases, 9 deaths

• (18th most populated) Logan County — 331 total cases, 1 death

• (45th most populated) Kingfisher County — 289 total cases, 2 deaths

• (35th most populated) Garvin County — 284 total cases, 4 deaths

• (23rd most populated) Stephens County — 279 total cases, 4 deaths

• (29th most populated) Pontotoc County — 269 total cases, 3 deaths

• (46th most populated) Choctaw County — 259 total cases, 2 deaths

• (42nd most populated) McIntosh County — 252 total cases, 4 deaths

• (50th most populated) Hughes County — 238 total cases, 4 deaths

• (44th most populated) Pawnee County — 230 total cases, 3 deaths

• (51st most populated) Haskell County — 191 total cases, 4 deaths

• (47th most populated) Craig County — 175 total cases, 1 death

• (49th most populated) Atoka County — 170 total cases, 1 death

• (43rd most populated) Marshall County — 140 total cases, 1 death

• (39th most populated) Beckham County — 138 total cases, 1 death

• (40th most populated) Woodward County — 132 total cases, 0 deaths

• (54th most populated) Pushmataha County — 131 total cases, 1 death

• (57th most populated) Love County — 130 total cases, 1 death

• (55th most populated) Johnston County — 120 total cases, 2 deaths

• (53rd most populated) Noble County — 118 total cases, 2 deaths

• (58th most populated) Nowata County — 888 total cases, 2 deaths

• (59th most populated) Latimer County — 117 total cases, 40 deaths

• (52nd most populated) Okfuskee County — 111 total cases, 3 deaths

• (48th most populated) Murray County — 97 total cases, 1 death

• (66th most populated) Greer County — 91 total cases, 8 deaths

• (60th most populated) Blaine County — 88 total cases, 1 death

• (64th most populated) Tillman County — 72 total cases, 1 death

• (69th most populated) Coal County — 63 total cases, 0 deaths

• (63rd most populated) Major County — 57 total cases, 1 death

• (62nd most populated) Kiowa County — 52 total cases, 1 death

• (68th most populated) Cotton County — 51 total cases, 2 deaths

• (56th most populated) Washita County — 45 total cases, 0 deaths

• (70th most populated) Beaver County — 45 total cases, 0 deaths

• (76th most populated) Harmon County — 40 total cases, 0 deaths

• (65th most populated) Jefferson County — 37 total cases, 0 deaths

• (61st most populated) Woods County — 31 total cases, 0 deaths

• (72nd most populated) Grant County — 30 total cases, 0 deaths

• (71st most populated) Dewey County — 24 total cases, 1 death

• (74th most populated) Harper County — 22 total cases, 0 deaths

• (67th most populated) Alfalfa County — 19 total cases, 0 deaths

• (77th most populated) Cimarron County — 19 total cases, 0 deaths

• (75th most populated) Roger Mills County — 14 total cases, 1 death

• (73rd most populated) Ellis County — 6 total cases, 0 deaths

Nation

According to the CDC, at cdc.gov, the U.S. has reported 6,287,362 total cases as of Tuesday.

Across the country, 188,688 have reportedly died from the pandemic.