Engineering step OK'd for Whittaker rehab

By Vicky O. Misa

The Shawnee News-Star

This week Shawnee City Commissioners agreed to go into contract negotiations with Holloway, Updike and Bellen, Inc. for engineering services for a rehabilitation project along Whittaker Street between Center and just a bit east of Draper (a little more than a block), as well as a portion of Draper that stretches north to Highland.

Shawnee Utilities Director Brad Schmidt said the waterlines will be replaced, new curbs and handicap ramps will be put in and drainage problems will be addressed.

Mayor Ed Bolt said the site needs attention and he is excited the city gets to do something in that part of town.

The project is estimated at $45,500.

Surveying and preliminary design is set to take about two months, with the final design and bidding process to take about 45 days each. Construction is estimated at 100 days, which brings the tentative project duration to be around nine months.

As the project area includes the intersection where Horace Mann Elementary sits, construction is slated to begin the day after the last day of the school year.

