GoFundMe set up for community advocate as cancer battle spurs plea for support

By Vicky O. Misa | Vicky.misa@news-star.com | (405) 214-3962 | Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

The Shawnee News-Star

Area residents are rallying around a local advocate — and friend — as she continues in her personal fight against cancer.

Tiffany Walker, care case manager for Central Oklahoma Healthy Start Program-Pottawatomie County, has been battling invasive thyroid cancer since 2018.

As the war has raged on, Walker's resources have dwindled; a GoFundMe page was set up Thursday to help her during her struggle.

According to the GoFundMe plea, shared Friday among members of the nonprofit coalition PATCH (Pottawatomie Alliance Toward Community Health), Walker has exhausted every resource available in order to keep a roof over her head — as well as that of her two children.

“She needs assistance with medical costs in order to continue the necessary treatments,” the PATCH email reads. “Her insurance only covers a portion of the cost, and Indian Health Services has failed to help her.”

The funds raised are intended to help cover the cost of her injections along with any household expenses.

“Tiffany has helped our community in many ways so now it's time to give back to Tiffany in her time of need,” Rosanna Lee Wassana wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Tiffany spends her time advocating for poverty-stricken families in Shawnee.”

Walker is no stranger to those in need in the community.

She has mentored Getting Ahead graduates from Neighboring 101 — as well as helped spearhead a second phase (Blueprints) to the classes, and authored its curriculum. Walker also has provided backpacks, hygiene products and shoes to students and their families at the beginning of the school year. She participated in homeless outreach and provided families with basic needs such as food, furniture, utility assistance and hygiene products.

“Most recently she organized the Teacher Supply Drive for Shawnee Public School teachers and Pleasant Grove teachers,” Wassana said.

Through the adversity, she has continued providing services to our community while staying strong for herself and her children, Wassana said.

As of noon Friday, supporters had raised $425 of the $1,500 goal so far.

To make a donation, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/community-advocate-needs-a-helping-handtiffany-w.